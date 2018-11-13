Three-star DE Alonzo Hall commits to Arizona State

Defensive end Alonzo Hall of Reseda High School in California became the latest player to commit to ASU, doing so Monday. He was one of more than 30 recruits on hand for Saturday’s game against UCLA.

Hall, 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, had 13 offers. Among those were Pac-12 programs UCLA and Arizona.

This season he helped his team to a 10-2 record and a berth in the CIF City Section Division 1 quarterfinals where it lost to San Pedro 24-14. Hall tallied 67 tackles, 26 of those for a loss. He had 15.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one recovered fumble and 16 quarterback hurries.

He also had a stellar junior season with 94 tackles, 31 for a loss.

The addition of Hall makes 17 known commitments for the Sun Devils.