Deion Sanders found out FSU was offering son Shilo before he did

When an elite high school recruit receives a scholarship offer, usually the only people who know are the coaches extending the offer and the recruit on the end of the phone.

Not when Deion Sanders is involved.

Sanders, a legendary Florida State alum and NFL Hall of Famer, also happens to be the father of Trinity Christian School (Cedar Hill, Texas) cornerback Shilo Sanders. So when father’s alma mater officially offered a spot to his son, Dad found out first.

I am extremely grateful and blessed to receive an offer from Florida State University! Thank you to my coaching staff and teammates at @TCCHFootball pic.twitter.com/GJ4UuWTIG6 — Shilo Sanders (@ShiloSanders) October 10, 2018

This, from ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren:

“He’s an FSU O.G., so he found out first,” Shilo said. “He was talking to Coach [David] Kelly and they got off the phone and he told me I had the offer. He told me, it was just like, ‘You have to work now. You really have to focus on what you’re supposed to do because people are going to be coming after you 100 percent.’ … “If I choose to take that route, and follow in my dad’s footsteps, then that’s excellent,” Sanders said. “But I’m definitely interested in doing my own thing, too, so both could be gratifying. No matter where I go, I’m going to have the same target on my back, so it’s just finding what’s best for me.”

That’s a heck of a way to learn you’re being recruited by one of the nation’s elite football programs. It’s also worth noting that even a familial celebrity connection to the Seminoles may not ensure that Shilo follows in Dad’s footsteps; the 6-foot, 180-pound four-star defensive back also holds scholarship offers from the likes of Georgia, Oregon, Nebraska, South Carolina and UCF, among others.

Needless to say, the way he learned of those scholarship offers was far less dramatic and more traditional.

The younger Sanders is making any decisions or cuts in his choices yet, though he did note that he was excited he was “bless(ed)” to “potentially have the opportunity to carry on his legacy.”

Read into that what you will.