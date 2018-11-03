Deion Sanders, granddad inspire Tennessee's top uncommitted prospect

When Kristian Williams was 12, he was dominating teenagers as an offensive and defensive lineman

Then, he got the attention of Deion Sanders.

Williams’ Orange Mound Association league team played against a Sanders-sponsored team at Melrose High School. Williams made a bunch of big defensive plays, impressing the coaches so much that they offered him a spot on Sanders’ team.

“After Melrose, Deion Sanders kind of got connected with him and wanted him to make the travel team, so that was pretty big,” said Williams’ brother, Kameron, now a redshirt freshman quarterback at Austin Peay.

Sanders would get his first glimpse at the big kid who developed into a four-star defensive tackle at Southwind and is the highest-ranked uncommitted player in Tennessee for the Class of 2019.

Sanders sponsored multiple teams throughout the South. One time at a tournament in Arkansas, Sanders announced that he would take the top three players from each team to play for him in Atlanta. Williams was selected.

“They made me start the first game, right off the rip. They wanted to see what I had in me,” said Williams. “I made like 10 or 11 tackles and 2 sacks. That’s when they realized how good I was, coming from Memphis.”

“I felt like it was a big opportunity coming from him being Deion Sanders. … It kind of put me on the map, put me on the radar for everybody and really showcased my talents and the type of person I was on the football field.”

Which school will Kristian Williams pick?

Williams, the No. 12 prospect in Tennessee, according to 247Sports, holds a number of FBS offers, including LSU, Louisville and Ole Miss.

