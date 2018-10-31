Penn. HS football player killed in crash after football banquet

A high school football player at Delaware Valley High School (Delaware Township, Penn.) was killed in a tragic vehicle accident after attending the school’s football banquet Sunday night, leaving his teammates in a state of shock.

Kyle Pascoe, a 16-year-old junior, was driving home from the annual Delaware Valley High School football banquet when he lost control of his car, struck a pickup truck and died upon impact. According to ABC affiliate WNEP, the crash was the second for the Pascoe family in recent weeks after the teenager’s mother was previously involved in a frightening crash near the high school.

Meanwhile, the football program has struggled to come to grips with the loss of a beloved teammate just hours after he was celebrating the team’s senior night banquet.

“It’s tough, not easy. We had our banquet senior night, three hours later one of their teammates is dead,” Delaware Valley football coach Keith Olsommer told WNEP. “… (He was) really well liked. You can tell that in the school. A lot of people were in pain yesterday. Going to miss him, don’t want him to be gone and forgotten. He’ll be with us for a while.”

The Delaware Township community has rallied behind the Pascoe family, and a GoFundMe account has raised nearly all of its $20,000 goal to help the Pascoes with funeral expenses.