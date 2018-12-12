Reports: DeMatha head coach Elijah Brooks to join Maryland staff

DeMatha Catholic High School (Hyattsville, Md.) is losing its head coach who led the Stags to four championships.

Elijah Brooks posted to a photo to Instagram with the message that he would be leaving the program.

“No way I can thank the DeMatha family enough for the wonderful experiences and memories we have had on this journey together. I love you all more than you will ever know. Excited for the next chapter!” it was captioned.

He will be the running backs coach at Maryland, according to outlets including the Washington Post, Baltimore Sun and 247 Sports.

“It was truly an honor to lead DeMatha for the past eight years,” Brooks said in a statement published by both outlets. “I shared so many great experiences with phenomenal coaches, players, colleagues and parents. I’m excited to begin the next chapter at the University of Maryland.”

Under Brooks, DeMatha made the playoffs every season. It ended Our Lady of Good Counsel’s (Olney, Md.) four-year title run in 2013, the first year of four consecutive DeMatha championships.

Brooks and the Stags almost won their fifth total this season, but a last-second Hail Mary put them on the wrong side of a 46-43 thriller.

Brooks will be Maryland’s main recruiter for the conference DeMatha plays in, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Three players at DeMatha have offers from Maryland: Alabama commit DeMarcco Hellams, Florida State commit Nick Cross and junior MarShawn Lloyd, according to the Baltimore Sun.