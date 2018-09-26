De'Monte Russell receives Under Armour jersey, excited to stay home at Mississippi State

Provine (Jackson, Miss.) defensive end De’Monte Russell received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Wednesday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“It was great, I never thought it would be like this,” Russell said after a raucous celebration. “It was kind of emotional, too, because it was a dream come true.”

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

Russell, who has committed to Mississippi State, is ready to measure up against the nation’s best.

“I’m looking forward to competing against the best of the best,” he said. “I’ve been coached by some great coaches, so I’m looking forward to taking my talents to Orlando then Mississippi State.”

A four-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite, Russell is most excited about playing close to his family at the next level.

“It’s great,” Russell said of being a future Bulldog. “It’s good to be home.”