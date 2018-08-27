USA Today Sports

Mississippi community mourning death of football player

A Byhalia (Miss.) High School football player collapsed on the field and died Friday night during a game.

The school announced the death of Dennis Mitchell, a sophomore, on its Facebook page Saturday.

“Our BHS family mourns the loss of Dennis Mitchell, a beloved student-athlete who collapsed on the field during Friday night’s game at Coahoma,” the post said. “Please keep his family, our coaches, the team, students, administrators, faculty and staff in your thoughts and prayers.”

No one from the school could immediately be reached, and the social media post offered no additional details.

According to numerous media reports, Mitchell began vomiting following an injury during the game. He was removed but soon returned at his request. He reportedly went into cardiac arrest after he resumed playing and was taken to the hospital, where he had a seizure and was later pronounced dead.

