Dennis Mitchell's death raises the question: Why wasn't an athletic trainer there?

A 16-year-old from Byhalia, Miss., died on the Coahoma County football field Friday night, and Dennis Mitchell’s grandmother said she’s wondering why her grandson was allowed to go back into the game after absorbing a hard hit.

Think about those two things for a second.

How is that possible, in this day and age, given how dangerous we know football to be?

How do we still live in a place where a sanctioned high school football game can be played with no athletic trainers around?

How many more 16-year-olds do we have to lose before this changes?

On Friday, could an athletic trainer have caught something others missed?

Because right now, in Tennessee and Mississippi, athletic trainers don’t need to be on hand to play a high school football game.