Arizona defensive tackle Nassir Sims commits to Washington State

Desert Edge High School (Goodyear, Ariz.) defensive tackle Nassir Sims committed to Washington State on Monday evening.

Earlier in the day, Washington State got a commitment from Phoenix Central defensive end Cosmas Kwete.

Sims, 6-foot-3, 285 pounds, is a three-star composite ranked 2019 prospect by 247Sports. He also had Pac-12 offers from Arizona and Colorado.

Sims is the third Valley product to commit to Washington State. Queen Creek Casteel quarterback Gunner Cruz committed to the Cougars in June.

Sims was the fourth Valley player on Monday to announce a commitment, as Casteel receiver Kyheem Waleed pledged to Boise State.

Sims has 62 tackles and nine sacks this season for the Scorpions, who play host to Phoenix Greenway on Friday in the 4A quarterfinals.

“They are getting a passionate kid who plays with a non-stop motor,” Desert Edge coach Jose Lucero said. “Nassir has always worked very hard in the weight room and on the field.

“He has grown up a lot lately. I look to him to do big things moving forward.”