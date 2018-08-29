Four-star Desmond Polk transfers to La Lumiere after being ruled ineligible in Wisconsin

Desmond Polk won’t suit up for Nicolet in Wisconsin.

The 6-foot-4 guard who played his first two years at New Berlin West will attend La Lumiere School in La Porte, Ind. NY2LA Sports broke news Tuesday on Twitter.

This past spring Polk announced he had transferred to Nicolet.

Polk’s father, David, told the Journal Sentinel that the decision to enroll his son at La Lumiere came after the WIAA informed the family that he would not be granted a waiver of the transfer rule. That means Polk, a Division I prospect, would be only eligible for non-varsity competition during the upcoming school year.

Although David Polk disagreed with the WIAA’s decision, he felt it best for his son to enroll at La Lumiere and be assured of playing a varsity level of competition this year rather risk losing an appeal and having his son sit out a year.

Polk scored 593 points as a freshman and sophomore at New Berlin West. He averaged 19 points last season, shooting 42% from the floor and 40% (47 of 118) from three-point range. He also grabbed 5.7 rebounds per game and led West in assists (3.2 per game), steals (1.4) and blocks (1.2).

Polk is the second area standout to join La Lumiere in three seasons. Former Milwaukee King standout Jordan Poole played his senior season at La Lumiere before joining the University of Michigan’s program last season.