Despite recruiting speculation, five-star Georgia commit Jadon Haselwood is enjoying summer

Jadon Haselwood has been committed to the University of Georgia for nearly 17 months. However, despite Haselwood’s emphatic early decision, programs such as Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Oklahoma and Tennessee have been unrelenting in their efforts to flip the commitment of the five-star wide receiver from Georgia.

The latest recruiting story regarding Haselwood has emerged out of Auburn from five-star outside linebacker Owen Pappoe (Auburn commit). In an interview with Tom Green from AL.com, Pappoe exuded nothing but confidence in Auburn’s chances to land Haselwood.

“We’re going to flip Haselwood,” Pappoe said to AL.com.

Haselwood is the top wide receiver in the Class of 2019 according to 247Sports and ESPN.

Still, despite the numerous recruiting rumors, Haselwood seems to be just enjoying the summer months as he prepares for his senior season at Cedar Grove High School (Ellenwood, Ga.).

In this latest episode of Mars Reel Chronicles, watch as Jadon works out with Jermaine Burton, Rashad Cheney Jr. (Alabama commit) and Demetrius Monday (Kent State cornerback), and later on, competes at the Cam Newton Memorial Day Tournament in Atlanta.

This is ‘The Grind’ Episode 2 featuring Jadon Haselwood.

