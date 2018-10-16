Chosen 25 RB John Emery receives his UA jersey

Like most elite high school football players, Destrehan (La.) High School running back John Emery is fully locked in just past the midway point of the season with the Louisiana state title in his sights.

“I really want to get that state title,” said Emery, who is ranked No. 25 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019.

Still, on Tuesday, when the American Family Insurance Selection Tour stopped by his school and presented him with his game jersey for the Under Armour All-America Game, Emery dialed the focus back a bit and simply enjoyed the moment.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

MORE: American Family Insurance Selection Tour

“This is a big honor for me,” Emery said. “This is a game that I’ve always wanted to be a part of and now that I’m finally here it feels great. All of my hard work is paying off.”

Emery is coming off of a game in which that hard work was on full display, albeit brief; Emery touched the ball two times in Destrehan’s win over Central Lafourche (Raceland, La.) last Friday and both times he scored.

He’s piled up 1,002 yards on the ground this season.

“I’m just working to get better every time I touch the field,” said Emery, a Georgia commit. “I know that I have to bring my A game because we have to accomplish this goal. Today was another goal that I accomplished and I just want to keep going from here.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY