Detroit Cass Tech stuns St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) with final play Hail Mary

Detroit Cass Tech put a jolt into the high school football world Friday night.

Crossing state lines to tangle with perennial Ohio powerhouse Lakewood St. Edward, the Technicians connected on fourth-and-27 Hail Mary on the game’s final play to escape with a 21-20 victory.

Being chased by three St. Edward defenders, quarterback Jalen Graham was forced to roll far to his left. But just before reaching the sideline, he let loose with a Aaron Rodgers-esque heave and senior Noah Stamps-Freeman hauled it in. Chaos ensued on the Cass Tech sideline.

OH MY GOODNESS! With no time left Cass Tech QB Jalen Graham hoists it 40yds to WR Noah Stamps for the game winning TD! FINAL

#4 @SEHS_FOOTBALL 20

Cass Tech 21 pic.twitter.com/zV31sYHrSg — Zach Harley (@Zach_Harley) September 1, 2018

The Technicians improved to 2-0 on the season after an opening-week 40-7 blowout of River Rouge.

A minute earlier, speedy Michigan football commit Quintel Kent returned a kickoff for a touchdown to give St. Ed’s the lead.

Cass Tech just took the lead over St. Ed’s 15-14 with 1:21 remaining….then #Michigan commit Quintel Kent happened…. pic.twitter.com/kcjRKnAFpI — Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) September 1, 2018

Read the rest of the story in the Detroit Free Press