Detroit Cass Tech stuns St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) with final play Hail Mary

Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press

Detroit Cass Tech put a jolt into the high school football world Friday night.

Crossing state lines to tangle with perennial Ohio powerhouse Lakewood St. Edward, the Technicians connected on fourth-and-27 Hail Mary on the game’s final play to escape with a 21-20 victory.

Being chased by three St. Edward defenders, quarterback Jalen Graham was forced to roll far to his left. But just before reaching the sideline, he let loose with a Aaron Rodgers-esque heave and senior Noah Stamps-Freeman hauled it in. Chaos ensued on the Cass Tech sideline.

The Technicians improved to 2-0 on the season after an opening-week 40-7 blowout of River Rouge.

A minute earlier, speedy Michigan football commit Quintel Kent returned a kickoff for a touchdown to give St. Ed’s the lead.

