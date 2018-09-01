Detroit Cass Tech stuns St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) with final play Hail Mary

Detroit Cass Tech put a jolt into the high school football world Friday night.
Crossing state lines to tangle with perennial Ohio powerhouse Lakewood St. Edward, the Technicians connected on fourth-and-27 Hail Mary on the game’s final play to escape with a 21-20 victory.
Being chased by three St. Edward defenders, quarterback Jalen Graham was forced to roll far to his left. But just before reaching the sideline, he let loose with a Aaron Rodgers-esque heave and senior Noah Stamps-Freeman hauled it in. Chaos ensued on the Cass Tech sideline.
The Technicians improved to 2-0 on the season after an opening-week 40-7 blowout of River Rouge.
A minute earlier, speedy Michigan football commit Quintel Kent returned a kickoff for a touchdown to give St. Ed’s the lead.