Detroit QB Dequan Finn's leadership may make him best in Michigan

Dequan Finn has earned the right to be called the best high school quarterback in the state of Michigan.

It’s more than just about the numbers the Detroit King senior has posted this season.

He’s a four-year starter and each year he has gotten better. He has become the Crusaders’ leader. Once reserved and reticent, he commands the huddle, has mastered the offense and gained the respect of all his teammates.

Detroit Cass Tech, Friday’s opponent for the Public School League title at Renaissance, is concerned because of the weapons King has on offense.

The biggest weapon being Finn.

“He’s a great quarterback,” admitted Cass coach Thomas Wilcher. “We tried to get him to come here.”

Finn is the prototypical Run-pass option quarterback.

In the season opener, he beat powerful East St. Louis with his running. At Muskegon, he was a fumbled snap from possibly beating the undefeated Big Reds.

He has completed 62 of 99 passes for 1,360 yards and 17 TDs this season. He has run the ball 60 times for 805 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 30 TDs have come mostly before the game is out of reach and coach Tyrone Spencer rests him early in the third quarters.

Sure, the 6-foot-1 Finn is surrounded by loads of talent with junior wide receiver Rashawn Williams and junior running back Peny Boone, senior receiver Dominick Polidore-Hannah and senior Darrell Wyatt (Central Michigan), but they all follow Finn.

There’s no complaining about touches because Finn and Spencer make sure everyone is on the same page. They squash that talk in practice.

“He was a real quiet kid as a freshman, but we’ve given him the keys to the offense and he has responded. He’s a great person and a leader,” Spencer said.

CMU better be careful. While Finn is a perfect fit for the Chippewas’ offense, other schools have shown an interest in Finn. Toledo extended an invitation to visit and Cincinnati is keeping tabs on him.

