Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Devontae Dobbs, Belleville

Photo: Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press

Devontae Dobbs

School: Belleville (Mich.)
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-4
Weight: 304
College: Michigan State

Dobbs has exceptional footwork and great size (6-foot-4, 305 pounds), which allows him to hold off the defensive front.

