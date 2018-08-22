Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Devontae Dobbs, Belleville

Devontae Dobbs
School: Belleville (Mich.)
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-4
Weight: 304
College: Michigan State
Dobbs has exceptional footwork and great size (6-foot-4, 305 pounds), which allows him to hold off the defensive front.
