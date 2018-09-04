Devontae Dobbs, Julian Barnett honored with Under Armour All-America Game jerseys

Belleville (Mich.) standouts Devontae Dobbs and Julian Barnett were honored Thursday with their Under Armour All-America Game jerseys at their school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.
MORE: American Family Insurance Selection Tour
Dobbs, the 15th-ranked player overall in the Chosen 25 and Barnett, a four-star wide receiver, are both committed to Michigan State and the top two recruits in the Spartan’s 2019 class.
The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.