Devontae Dobbs, Julian Barnett honored with Under Armour All-America Game jerseys

Belleville (Mich.) standouts Devontae Dobbs and Julian Barnett were honored Thursday with their Under Armour All-America Game jerseys at their school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

Dobbs, the 15th-ranked player overall in the Chosen 25 and Barnett, a four-star wide receiver, are both committed to Michigan State and the top two recruits in the Spartan’s 2019 class.

Devontae Dobbs and Julian Barnett will be heading to East Lansing next year to play for the Michigan State Spartans. But first… this dynamic duo is heading to Orlando to play in the 2019 @UAFootball All-America Game. #UAALLAMERICA pic.twitter.com/ofcCqoaCQh — All-America Game (@AllAmericaGame) August 31, 2018

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.