Did prominent Florida football coach use Hurricane Michael to recruit affected students?

When Hurricane Michael struck Florida and Georgia, it did not discriminate on targets. Entire towns were decimated. One, Blountstown Fla., near the Georgia border, was left in a total state of disrepair.

As chronicled by Yahoo Sports’ Eric Adelson, Blountstown is a town of just 2,500, with everyone in the town left to their own to recover from significant damage from the storm. Yet, while many were still evacuated, the head coach of a Florida state power made a social media pitch offering a physical and football safe harbor.

That was disrespectful to a community that badly needs football to heal, according to Blountstown football coach Beau Johnson. He aired his grievances about Godby High School (Tallahassee, Fla.) and football coach Corey Fuller, but they didn’t stop some of his players from taking the bait, anyway.

According to Adelson’s reporting, two Blountstown players have already defected and enrolled at Godby, despite the school being a good 60 miles from Blountstown. The two players in question have since been ruled ineligible because their family has not made a full move from Blountstown to Leon County, which includes Godby.

The whirlwind back and forth has left everyone upset. Johnson is upset that a pair of his players departed for what they felt was a better opportunity, possibly because another coach helped put the idea in their head. Fuller is upset because the two players who recently joined the school have already been ruled ineligible. And the player are upset because they can’t suit up for Godby, despite their parents’ claims that Godby provides more stability in athletics and academics in the aftermath of the storm.

It’s entirely possible that this is a rare situation where there are no winners, only losers. In the aftermath of a deadly storm, perhaps that’s all true to place.