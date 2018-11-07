Dino Tomlin, son of Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, picks Maryland

Scandal or not, Maryland has a Tomlin on the way.

No, we’re not talking about the Steelers and coach Mike Tomlin visiting the Redskins at FedEx Field (look it up; it’s in Maryland). We’re talking about the son of Mike Tomlin picking the University of Maryland for his collegiate future.

Dino Tomlin, a three-star wide receiver prospect from Pittsburgh’s Shady Side Academy, picked the Terps ahead of 14 other scholarship offers, including his hometown program Pitt, Iowa State, Army and half the Ivy League.

That Tomlin was in relative demand shouldn’t come as a shock. The 6-foot-0, 165-pound receiver has a coach’s pedigree and plenty of athleticism, as he’s showcased at Shady Side, a Pittsburgh institution.

What may come as some of a surprise is Tomlin’s decision to pick Maryland, or at least the timing of it. The son of an NFL coach committing to a Maryland program in coaching flux just days after the dismissal of recently reinstated head coach D.J. Durkin? A program reeling from the death of a teammate and the rumors of a bullying culture and abuse that emerged out of it?

That’s not a concern for Tomlin, who announced his commitment with a brief Tweet:

There’s still time for the younger Tomlin to change his mind of course.