Diving interception secures win for Thompson (Ala.) HS

A game between two of the top teams in Alabama came down to the wire.

It was only fitting for a matchup televised on ESPN2 between two schools featuring Alabama commits: Paul Tyson of Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville, Ala.) and Taulia Tagovailoa of Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.)

With 1:20 remaining in the game, Hewitt-Trussville had the ball at their own 20-yard-line trailing by seven.

In a shootout, it’s the amazing defensive play by @WARRIORNATION20 DB David Douglas to ice it. #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/V54rTnG1GI — Who’s Next (@WhosNextHS) October 27, 2018

Tyson stepped back as he surveyed the field and fired a pass to the far wide receiver cutting in. It popped out of his hands.

In the video, it appears as though Thompson cornerback Tyreke Bivins knocks the ball away before the receiver can gain possession.

Safety David Douglas saw it and stopped on a dime.

He dove for the ball and secured it mere inches from the ground.

Interception.

That iced the game at 56-49. Thompson, who is the Super 25 No. 10 team in the southeast region, got the victory.

The Warriors are now 8-1 with one more game on the schedule while Hewitt-Trussville finished the regular season 7-3.