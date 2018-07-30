Why D.J. Jeffries' Kentucky decommitment could be huge for Memphis

Olive Branch’s (Miss.) 5-star forward, DJ Jeffries, took to social media to announce his decommitment from Kentucky.

Jeffries, No. 19 in the class of 2019 Chosen 25, spent the summer of 2017 playing for first-year Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway’s grassroots basketball program, Team Penny. Once Hardaway was hired by the Tigers, he disassociated himself from the organization, which changed its name to Bluff City Legends. Jeffries spent this summer with Bluff City Legends on Nike’s EYBL circuit.

Jeffries told The Commercial Appeal earlier this month he had not communicated with Hardaway since April. He originally committed to the Wildcats in March.

The 6-foot-7 Jeffries averaged 11.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game on the EYBL this summer.

Jeffries has repeatedly expressed a desire to suit up alongside James Wiseman, the country’s top prep prospect in the 2019 class. Wiseman will be a senior at East High this fall, and played for Hardaway at East last season. Kentucky and Memphis are believed to be the frontrunners for Wiseman’s services.

“It would be really tough (for him to turn down Memphis) because him and Penny are so close,” Jeffries told reporters of Wiseman in April. “It probably would be tough, but in life you got to make hard decisions sometimes.”

