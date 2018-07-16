Watch St. John Bosco QB D.J. Uiagalelei chuck a 79-yard pass

D.J. Uiagalelei burst onto the national scene a year ago, when he took the reins at quarterback for national power St. John Bosco in California.

We knew then he had a great arm—he was filmed throwing a pass 75 yards a year ago—and he showed us again at the Long Ball competition at the invite-only QB Collective Camp in Thousand Oaks, California.

That’s Uiagalelei hurling a ball a whopping 79 yards through the air. An impressive feat, to be sure, from any quarterback, but especially one that’s only entering his junior year.

Uiagalelei has 35 scholarship offers and is a potential 1st-rounder in the MLB draft.