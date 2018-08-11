Top 2020 QB D.J. Uiagalelei discusses QB Collective experience

USA Today Sports

St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei burst onto the scene last year as just a sophomore. He has great size and an incredible arm, which he showed off by throwing a ball 79 yards at this year’s QB Collective in California.

The QB Collective, which holds events across the country, is a camp that provides young quarterbacks access to some of the best offensive minds the nation has to offer.

Uiagalelei discusses what he learned at the camp, his baseball prowess, and how to pronounce his last name.

