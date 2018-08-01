Documents: Former Calif. girls basketball coach had sex with 14-year-old student '100 times'

A since dismissed girls basketball coach in California is accused of having sexual relationships with a 14-year-old student 100 times during a year-long period that culminated in his arrest.

As reported by Bakersfield ABC affiliate KERO and other area outlets, Keith Lamont Cash has now been formally charged with oral copulation with a person under 16 years and contact with a minor with the intent to commit sexual offense. If he is found guilty of either charge he would have to serve prison time in a state prison.

Now, police documents related to the case have come to light, showing just how extensive the relationship between Cash and his alleged victim may have been.

Per the details of documents right here, Cash and his teen victim had sex some 100 times after they initially connected in January of 2012. The victim is now 20 years old and came forward accusing Cash.

The coach will have his initial arraignment in court on August 8. A statement from the Kern School District, where Cash worked at both Riverside and Stockdale High Schools, made it clear that the coach has not been employed in the district for nearly a year.