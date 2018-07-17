Doyel: Are we watching Indiana high school basketball's best shooter?

INDIANAPOLIS – Danville’s Ella Collier planned to take 500 shots on Monday, then started doing the math in her head and realized it could be more.

“Well, let’s see …”

She’s thinking. It’s almost 10 a.m. now, and she’ll have the Danville High gym to herself until noon. So that’s two hours, and she has a routine, and she’s efficient. It doesn’t take long for a rebounder to get her the ball, because she makes almost everything she shoots. No, really. You should see this girl shoot. In a few hours, I’m going to see it for myself.

The IBCA/IHSAA Underclass Showcase is later Monday, with games at Ben Davis High going into the night, and Ella Collier will be playing because she averaged 21.3 points as a sophomore and is on pace to finish somewhere on the Top 25 of the all-time state scoring chart. Obviously she’s one of the better young players in Indiana, and wait a minute …

Now I’m thinking.

Hang on, I’m saying to Ella on Monday morning, where I’ve found her on her coach’s phone. You’re shooting now? But you’re playing three games tonight.

“Maybe more than that,” she says.

Shouldn’t you be resting?

“I want to make sure my shot is down,” Ella says.

Well, this is what she does. Her coach at Danville had told me as much.

“She’s a perfectionist,” is what Kaley May had said.

