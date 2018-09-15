Drake wears John Wall's high school jersey during concert in D.C.

Athletes and recording artists being buddies is nothing new, but it is fun to see the creative ways one pays tribute to another.

Drake and Washington Wizards star John Wall are no different. When the famous Canadian rapper took the Verizon Center stage in Washington, D.C., Thursday night as part of his tour with Migos, he did so wearing a replica of Wall’s high school basketball jersey. NBC Sports Washington had the proof.

The consensus top recruit in the nation in 2009, Wall was named ALL-USA First Team after averaging 19.7 points, nine assists and over eight rebounds in leading Word of God Christian Academy (Raleigh, N.C.) to the Class 1A state final. He also played in the Jordan Brand Classic that year at Madison Square Garden.

From there, he shined at for the University of Kentucky for a year before being the No. 1 pick in the 2010 NBA Draft.

Per NBC Sports Washington, Drake wore the Word of God jersey for the first set of the second show.

Wall showed appreciation for the gesture on Instagram afterwards, stating “BOSS to BOSS I salute you !!!!”

While the Toronto Raptors (for whom Drake is a “global ambassador:”) and Wall’s Wizards are rivals on the court, it appears to be all mutual respect away from it.

And it definitely gets us thinking about other high school jerseys we wouldn’t mind seeing performers wear in the future. Look out for an R.J. Barrett Montverde jersey coming to a stage near you in 2023 or so.