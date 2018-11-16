DreamFearlessly Fan Vote winners announced, ready for Under Armour All-America Game

Congratulations to the winners of the @amfam #DreamFearlessly Fan Vote! Michael Jansey and Chase Roberts have earned the final two roster spots in the 2019 @UAFootball All-America Game. #UAALLAMERICA #DreamFearlessly pic.twitter.com/9l8TYMiHLJ — All-America Game (@AllAmericaGame) November 16, 2018

The fans have spoken and the Under Armour All-America Game has added its final two players thanks to the results of the #DreamFearlessly Fan Vote.

In all, 1,041,373 votes were cast.

Batavia (Ill.) High School’s Michael Jansey, a Northwestern commit, is a 6-2, 210-pound linebacker beat Wisconsin commit Julius Davis, a 5-11, 190-pound running back from Menomonee Falls (Wisc.) in the final on his side of the bracket. Jansey received 55% of the vote.

The final tally was 38,559 for Jansey, 31,870 for Davis.

American Fork’s (Utah) Chase Roberts, a BYU commit, is a 6-4 185-pound wide receiver beat Wisconsin commit Keeanu Benton, a 6-4, 290-pound defensive tackle from Craig (Janesville, Wisc.) in the final on his side of the bracket. Roberts received 60% of the vote.

Roberts had 55,312 votes to 36,701 for Benton.

Both players will receive their honorary jerseys during events on the American Family Insurance Selection Tour at their schools.