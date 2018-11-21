Driver killed in crash with bus carrying Wis. girls basketball team

A driver died after colliding with a school bus carrying a high school basketball team in western Wisconsin late Tuesday night.
As KARE and other outlets reported, deputies and first responders were dispatched following 911 calls reporting a crash shortly before 10 p.m. Per KARE, investigators believe 55-year-old Joy Tew of Rice Lake, Wis., crossed the center line on Highway 48 and struck a school bus carrying the Amery (Wis.) High School girls basketball team.
Per KARE, Tew was pronounced dead on the scene while 22 students, four coaches and the bus driver were treated and released.
Highway 48 was closed to traffic for five hours after the crash.
“I would like to thank all of our first responders that responded to this scene and assisted last night and a special thanks goes out to the Amery Girls team, coaches and parents who waited patiently with each other while everyone was checked out and reunited with family,” Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said, according to the Chetek Alert. “As the busiest travel day of the year please take your time, buckle up and never drink and drive so you can get home to your family for this holiday season.”