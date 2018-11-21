Driver killed in crash with bus carrying Wis. girls basketball team

Driver dies after crossing center line and colliding with school bus carrying girls basketball team from western Wis. https://t.co/DMdz1yj9b1 pic.twitter.com/elS5UhDeoA — KARE 11 (@kare11) November 21, 2018

A driver died after colliding with a school bus carrying a high school basketball team in western Wisconsin late Tuesday night.

As KARE and other outlets reported, deputies and first responders were dispatched following 911 calls reporting a crash shortly before 10 p.m. Per KARE, investigators believe 55-year-old Joy Tew of Rice Lake, Wis., crossed the center line on Highway 48 and struck a school bus carrying the Amery (Wis.) High School girls basketball team.

Per KARE, Tew was pronounced dead on the scene while 22 students, four coaches and the bus driver were treated and released.

Highway 48 was closed to traffic for five hours after the crash.