Four-star WR/safety Jaquavion Fraziars commits to Florida

Four-star athlete Jaquavion Fraziars committed to Florida, he announced on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

Fraziars, who played wide receiver and safety at Dunnellon High School (Fl.), is expected to play WR for the Gators, according to 247 Sports.

At receiver as a junior, he caught 48 passes for 778 yards.

But on defense he might have posted even more impressive numbers, tallying 107 tackles and five tackles for loss. Fraziars averaged 8.2 tackles per game as a junior.

He is the No. 16 athlete and No. 37 player in the state of Florida in the class of 2020, according to 247 Sports.

Fraziar’s versatility isn’t limited to the football field. He also showed proficiency on the baseball diamond, batting .342 in 26 games as a freshman at the varsity level.

Nevertheless, baseball took a backseat to football for the 6-foot-5, 196-pound athlete.

Florida now has the No. 8 recruiting class of 2020 in the nation with four four-stars and a pair of two-stars committed to the program.

Five of the six commits hail from Florida high schools.