W. Va. sophomore football player collapses during conditioning practice

A football conditioning practice transformed into a full-blown crisis on Monday during the first session of the season for a West Virginia program.

Update on injured Mingo Central lineman Dustin Ferguson, he collapsed during practice yesterday evening and all the details that are available is in picture below. Please come together and pray for one of our own here in the Mountains, we have seen the power of prayer work before pic.twitter.com/xeU4GZAUds — David & Darryl Sports (@DavidandDarryl) July 31, 2018

As noted by Huntington-based news network WSAZ, 15-year-old Dustin Ferguson collapsed during the first Mingo Central conditioning practice of the season. Here’s how WSAZ described the run-up to Ferguson’s scary collapse:

“Dustin complained of numbness in his legs, prompting the whole team to take a water break. Zach (Dillon) said Dustin reported feeling better so everyone went back to running, but at the 20-yard line, Dustin collapsed.”

WSAZ reported that Ferguson remains hospitalized in serious conditioning on Tuesday evening. While he has already moved his arms and legs since the incident, his kidneys are not functioning correctly, leading to continued observation in the hospital.

While it remains unknown was caused the collapse, Ferguson’s close friend and teammate Zach Dillon noted that the incident unfolded during temperatures in the high 70s, far lower than one would anticipate for traditional heat stroke.

“We really want him back on the field with us,” Dillon told WSAZ. “We all miss him, we’re all praying for him.

“He cares more about another person than he does about himself.”

A new GoFundMe drive was established Tuesday to help defray the costs of Ferguson’s care from his family. You can contribute to the drive right here.