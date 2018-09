Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) wide receiver Gage Zirke has been voted the Super 25 Top Star for Week 7.

RESULTS: Super 25 Top Star, Week 7

Zirke racked up a school-record 16 catches for 281 yards in a 66-28 win over Northwestern.

Zirke earned more than 18,000 votes, beating out Colerain (Cincinnati) quarterback Deante Smith-Moore, who had nearly 12,000 votes.

In all, 33,715 votes were cast.