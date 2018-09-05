Vanderbilt lands second four-star basketball commit in a week

Vanderbilt basketball landed its second four-star commitment in a week Monday.

Dylan Disu, a 6-foot-8 power forward from Pflugerville, Texas, chose Vanderbilt over SMU, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, Illinois and others, according to 247 Sports and Rivals.

On Monday, he tweeted his decision: “Thank you to all the coaches that have recruited me to this point. That being said I am committed to Vanderbilt University!!!”

Disu is ranked as the No. 22 power forward in the 2019 class by 247 Sports, and he made the Rivals150 list as the No. 124 player overall.

Disu joins 6-5 shooting guard Austin Crowley in Vanderbilt’s recruiting class. The four-star prospect from Mississippi committed to the Commodores a week ago.

Vanderbilt is also listed among the schools contending for 6-11 center James Wiseman, the No. 1 player in the 2019 class. Wiseman, a star at Memphis East, will take an official visit to Vanderbilt in October, according to 247 Sports and Rivals. But the Commodores likely are a darkhorse to get Wiseman behind Kentucky, Kansas and Memphis.

Disu’s commitment continues a recruiting hot streak in coach Bryce Drew’s tenure, which includes two signing classes and commitments in the upcoming 2019 class.

According to 247 Sports, Vanderbilt has claimed 24 prospects rated four stars or better since 2003, and Drew has landed six of them in less than three years.

The 2018 class, which will debut this season, is the highest rated in Vanderbilt history. It includes five-star point guard Darius Garland (Brentwood Academy), five-star power forward Simi Shittu and four-star shooting guard Aaron Nesmith.