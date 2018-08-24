Dylan Lamprey, star WR and DB of the Camp Hill football team, has a prosthetic leg and just 7 fingers

Dylan Lamprey is a two-sport star for Camp Hill High in Pennsylvania. He’s one of the primary scorers on the Camp Hill basketball team. He is a two-way contributor on the football field, starting at both wide receiver and strong safety. And he does it all with one leg and seven fingers.

That’s a bit of an exaggeration, but not much. As chronicled by PennLive.com, Lamprey lost most of his right leg at age 2 when he was involved in a horrific accident with his grandfather’s lawnmower, and he lost three fingers as well.

The result is a student athlete born of supreme athleticism and sheer determination. Lamprey — who stands just 6-foot, 150 pounds — is missing three fingers but is still Camp Hill’s most sure-handed wide receiver. He has to use a carbon fiber leg, but is faster than almost anyone on the field.

“He’s amazing,” Lamprey’s former quarterback, Quinn Buffington, told PennLive. “Best hands on the team. He just makes incredible catches, and some of the stuff he’d reel in would just make me stand there and drop my jaw in awe.

“I’m excited to see what he can do this year. I know what he’s capable of, and I think he’s one of the better athletes in the conference. He’ll surprise some folks.”

Dylan Lamprey is the definition of never give up 💯 @DylanLamprey pic.twitter.com/sRzsGUEwVV — Overtime (@overtime) August 24, 2018

He won’t surprise his teammates, coaches or parents, all of whom have seen what he’s capable of and fully expect the best from him.