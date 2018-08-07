Four-star Texas WR recruit Dylan Wright picks Texas A&M over rival Longhorns

It came down to an in-state fight, and new Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher apparently had the best, most persuasive pitch.

On Monday, four-star wide receiver Dylan Wright, star of the West Mesquite Wranglers, committed to Texas A&M ahead of fellow perceived in-state finalist Texas. Indeed, according to 247Sports recruiting analyst Brian Perroni, Wright was long considered a heavy “lean” toward Texas until shifting toward the Aggies in recent weeks.

I wanna start off by saying rip cstruggs he was one of my biggest role models he gave me a drive just through his music. since he passed I feel tht I need to give him his honor so with further do I will be committing too….. pic.twitter.com/NuxlHwD4OE — Dman😈 (@DeunteWright) August 7, 2018

For Wright, the decision apparently came down to the family friendly feel he got from A&M and his relationship with Aggies wide receivers coach Dameyune Craig.

“It’s all coach Craig. That’s my guy right there,” Wright told Perroni. “We talk all the time.”

While he is still adjusting to life as a wide receiver, Wright is considered a major pick up for the Aggies because of his athleticism, size and speed. As a junior, Wright pulled in 32 receptions for 545 yards and 7 touchdowns. With a full season at the position under his belt and Under Armour All-America accolades on the docket, even more will be expect of Wright as a senior.

He seems ready for the pressure, both now and in the future at College Station.