Texas HS basketball players in Spain to play for Mexico national team

Eastwood High School (El Paso, Texas) basketball players Edgar Ramos and Ryan Martinez had the chance of a lifetime Saturday.

The two freshman at Eastwood headed to Calella, Spain, to play for the Mexican National Basketball team in an international tournament called Globasket 2018. The tournament is hosted by the Liga Nacional de Clubes Amateur de Basquetbol.

“It will be a great experience, one I am looking forward to,” Martinez said before he left for the tournament. “It’ll be a great chance to get exposure and continue to work on my game and develop my game. Plus, to have the chance to travel and see a different culture will be a great opportunity for both of us. Basketball means a great deal to both of us and we’re grateful to be able to travel to this and play against different types of teams.”

Mexico basketball national team

Ramos and Martinez first traveled to Mexico to practice with the Mexican team for a few days, then arrived in Spain last week for the tournament.

“Great opportunity for myself and Ryan,” Ramos said. “We’ve known each other for a few years and for us to get this opportunity to play against international experience will help us in so many ways. We will get the chance to play against some very good teams. We have been fortunate enough to get this chance to play with the Mexican team. We will play as hard as we can for them. This is a great chance to represent El Paso and Eastwood High School. We want to make everyone proud.”

Other El Paso athletes play for Mexico

In recent years, some other athletes from El Paso have also represented Mexico at international sporting events.

Franklin girls basketball player Katia Gallegos represented Mexico in a tournament this past summer and soccer player Emily Alvarado, who currently plays for Texas Christian, has represented Mexico several times during her career.

The Mexican team that Ramos and Martinez belong to will face off against select teams from Germany, Russia, Japan and Spain. The four-day tournament ends Sunday.

