Ed Orgeron showed up at Taulia Tagovailoa's football game, chatted with Tua

Give Ed Orgeron this: He’s attempting bold moves.

The third-year LSU football coach spent the Friday of his team’s lone bye week at a high school football game starring the younger brother of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Not only that, he wasted little time in walking up to Tua himself and bringing the discussion about high school football and the schools’ impending matchup to the Crimson Tide sophomore.

As reported by AL.com, Orgeron spent LSU’s bye week Friday at the Alabama face off between Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala. and Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) High School. The two teams featured dueling Alabama football commits (Hewitt-Trussville’s Paul Tyson was the other) and was a full-fledged roller coaster, with Hewitt-Trussville eventually capitulating, 63-49, after once holding a 28-0 lead.

Per AL.com, Orgeron’s reason for taking in Thompson-Hewitt-Trussville wasn’t just to witness a high scoring affair; he’s after the younger Tagovailoa brother. Taulia Tagovailoa is considered a very solid commitment to Alabama, and not solely because of his brother’s status there. Still Orgeron has one thing at LSU that will presumably be beyond Taulia’s reach at Alabama: Immediate playing time.

Would that be enough of a trump card to sew intra-SEC familial discord? Maybe, maybe not, but it speaks to Orgeron’s massive, bold plans taht he’s even willing to truly go for it.

After all, Orgeron said it first last year following an LSU loss to Alabama: “LSU is coming.” Apparently that applies to recruiting at Alabama high school football games, too.