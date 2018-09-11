USA Today Sports

Eight newcomers crash Super 25 boys fall soccer rankings

Eight new teams have entered the latest Super 25 boys fall soccer rankings from the United Soccer Coaches.

St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) remains the No. 1 team, followed again by St. Ignatius (Cleveland). Salesianum (Wilmington, Del.) comes in at No. 3, followed by Naperville North (Ill.) and Commack (N.Y.).

LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) is the highest-ranked newcomer at No. 6. Others new to the rankings are: No. 9 Notre Dame (Peoria, Ill.), No. 10 Chaminade (Mineola, N.Y.), No. 14 Winfield (W. Va.), No. 21 St. Christopher’s (Richmond, Va.), No. 22 Athens (Mich.), No. 23 Palo Verde (Las Vegas), and No. 25 Chestnut Hill Academy (Philadelphia).

