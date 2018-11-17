USA Today Sports

Elias Ricks' three first half pick-sixes give Mater Dei early lead

Photo: Ebony Monet

Elias Ricks' three first half pick-sixes give Mater Dei early lead

Football

Elias Ricks' three first half pick-sixes give Mater Dei early lead

Five-star cornerback Elias Ricks gave his Mater Dei offense a night off.

He intercepted three passes.

He returned three interceptions for touchdowns.

All this happened in the first half of the Super 25 playoff matchup featuring the No. 1 Monarchs (Santa Ana, Calif.) and No. 7 Centennial High School (Corona, Calif.).

Ricks, who was a midseason candidate for the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Defensive Player of the Year in the West Region, had five interceptions, one pick-six and six passes defended coming into the game.

The highly-recruited CB is not only boosting his own credentials, but he’s trying to help the Monarchs get back to the Trinity League championship game.

You can watch the first two picks here:

There was a moment it looked like his third would be called back due to a flag away from the play, but the interception and touchdown stood.

Midway through the second quarter, Ricks led Centennial 21-0.

But Mater Dei’s defense wasn’t done.

With about 5:15 left in the half, freshman defensive back Joshua Hunter picked off another pass and took it to the house.

Mater Dei took a 28-0 lead.

The Monarchs went on to defeat Centennial 48-14. They’ll face off against No. 1 St. John Bosco in the Trinity League championship game for the third year in a row.

When Mater Dei faced the Braves in October, St. John Bosco won.

, , , , , , Football, Super 25, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/elias-ricks-three-first-half-pick-six-interceptions-mater-dei
Elias Ricks' three first half pick-sixes give Mater Dei early lead
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.