Elias Ricks' three first half pick-sixes give Mater Dei early lead

Five-star cornerback Elias Ricks gave his Mater Dei offense a night off.

He intercepted three passes.

He returned three interceptions for touchdowns.

All this happened in the first half of the Super 25 playoff matchup featuring the No. 1 Monarchs (Santa Ana, Calif.) and No. 7 Centennial High School (Corona, Calif.).

Ricks, who was a midseason candidate for the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Defensive Player of the Year in the West Region, had five interceptions, one pick-six and six passes defended coming into the game.

The highly-recruited CB is not only boosting his own credentials, but he’s trying to help the Monarchs get back to the Trinity League championship game.

You can watch the first two picks here:

Ever wonder what it looks like for someone to have 2 pick sixes in 41 seconds of game time?@Eliasricks2020 says wonder no more.@MDFootball | @CIFSS pic.twitter.com/uifpEePYfI — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) November 17, 2018

There was a moment it looked like his third would be called back due to a flag away from the play, but the interception and touchdown stood.

In the history of the @NFL no one has had 3 pick sixes in a single game.@Eliasricks2020 just took home his 3rd of the first half 🙃@MDFootball | @CIFSS pic.twitter.com/3TedAPuScu — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) November 17, 2018

Midway through the second quarter, Ricks led Centennial 21-0.

But Mater Dei’s defense wasn’t done.

With about 5:15 left in the half, freshman defensive back Joshua Hunter picked off another pass and took it to the house.

FOURTH’S TIME THE CHARM 🍀@MDFootball defense: 28

Centennial: 0 pic.twitter.com/j6trEMe7CM — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) November 17, 2018

Mater Dei took a 28-0 lead.

The Monarchs went on to defeat Centennial 48-14. They’ll face off against No. 1 St. John Bosco in the Trinity League championship game for the third year in a row.

When Mater Dei faced the Braves in October, St. John Bosco won.