Watch St. Joseph (Calif.) star Elihu Cobb posterize a Chinese defender in good will game

Summer is exhibition season, and that’s true for established NBA players and high school stars turned hopeful college recruits alike.

A recent goodwill game featuring American stars and their Chinese counterparts saw one from each category connect to thoroughly posterize a Chinese counterpart.

That’s Patrick Beverley of the Clippers connecting with recent St. Joseph’s (Calif.) graduate and hopeful collegiate competitor Elihu Cobb. The pair were part of an American contingent competing as part of an exhibition connected with the 1 Dream Elite basketball camp in Shenzen, just across the border from Hong Kong.

Here’s what the dunk looked like in still photo form:

The goal was to put the best American foot forward. Cobb did that by giving the people what they wanted, an overpowering exhibition of American force. Cue Cobb, who starred for St. Joseph (site of the first 1 Dream Elite session) and who can absolutely jump out of the gym.

So what of Cobb’s future? Thats for the future. For now he’s still a hyper athletic teenager who continues to make a name for himself, even when he’s on the other side of the world.