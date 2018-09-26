Elite LB Josh Calvert said UCLA has an edge, high on Michigan State

Oaks Christian (West Village, Calif.) linebacker Josh Calvert isn’t ready to call a press conference or park behind a table full of fitted caps and pick up the one that represents where he intends to suit up in college, but he admits that one school has an edge, albeit slight.

“I would say UCLA may have some edge,” Calvert said. “But it’s more about my brother being there.”

Calvert’s older brother, Bo, is a freshman linebacker at UCLA, the pair made an unstoppable defensive force for the Lions last season and have had countless talks about continuing said dominance in college.

“We’ve been talking about it forever,” Josh said. “He pushes for me to come to UCLA, but, at the same time, he knows that I have to do what’s right for me.”

The Bruins have their work cut out for them with Michigan State pushing hard for the Josh, who will take an official visit this weekend.

Calvert has not set an official visit with UCLA yet, but said he’ll do so soon.

In the meantime, he plans to be a regular at Bruins home games.

“With my brother being there it gives me a lot to think about,” said Josh, who plans to be an early enrollee in January. “I’m looking forward to my visit to Michigan State; I love what they’re doing there too. It’ll be a tough decision.”

