Enloe (N.C.) welcomes former female student as new football assistant coach

Keshia Smith has always been a part of Enloe High School in North Carolina. It’s the affiliation with the football program that is a bit new.

Smith was announced as the school’s new wide receivers coach over the offseason. Her move to join the school’s staff follows a long path which began in 1994, as reported by Carolina ABC affiliate WTVD out of Raleigh.

The 38-year-old’s ascension to an official role on the Enloe staff was reportedly sped up by Enloe head coach Ken Blocker, who actively reached out to Smith when he became the coach.

“My goal as a head coach is to maximize my players’ ability,” Blocker told WTVD. “So no matter who’s able to get that out – I need that out.”

From Smith’s perspective, the decision to join the team was part of her broader commitment to childhood development and improvement.

“I look at it that this is not about me at all, it’s about the kids,” Smith said to WTVD. “This is why I’m in education – to help these kids figure out life. And so what they’re learning off the field, they’re putting it on the field with just commitment, hard work, dedication.”

Thanks to Blocker’s outreach and commitment to diversity, Smith is now doing just that.