Eric Gray visiting Tennessee on Saturday, but still '100 percent committed' to Michigan

Lausanne running back Eric Gray says he is still “100 percent committed” to Michigan. In fact, he says the Wolverines are winning a “one-horse race.”

“But I still have to take my visits, see everybody and make sure Michigan is the best place because I only took two visits. I gotta make sure,” he said after scoring six total touchdowns in Lausanne’s 55-14 win over St. George’s on Friday.

The 5-10, 185 pound tailback visited Ole Miss last Saturday.

“It was a pretty good visit. Oxford is a great town,” said Gray. “I love going down there. It’s close to home, it’s easy to get to. It’s just a great place.”

Gray is also scheduled to visit Tennessee on Saturday. He is looking forward to seeing what the Vols have to offer, but said that there’s only one way another school could sway him from Michigan.

“Because it’s South and it’s closer,” said Gray. “That would be the only way. If you can give me the same thing as Michigan, but closer.”

When asked about what draws him to Michigan, Gray quickly rattled off three things.

Read the rest of the story in the Memphis Commercial Appeal

