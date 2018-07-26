Four-star DE Eric Gregory flips commitment from Memphis to Arkansas

Four-star defensive end Eric Gregory of IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) announced on his Twitter Monday that he de-committed from Memphis and is now committed to Arkansas

Gregory, who transferred from Central High after last season, committed to Memphis in May and was the fifth highest-rated player to ever commit to the Tigers per 247 Sports.

“I committed to Memphis because it was in my comfort zone but now I realize to opportunity to get outside of Memphis and play in (sic) SEC will continue my growth as a person and a player,” Gregory wrote in a note he posted on Twitter

Gregory was listed as a four-star recruit by both Rivals and 247 Sports when he committed in April. 247 Sports now has him as a three-star recruit.

He’s also the second four-star recruit this year to flip his commitment from Memphis to a SEC school. Keveon Mullins committed to Memphis after the spring game in April before de-committing in May. In June, Mullins announced he would commit to South Carolina.

Respect my decision 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/i8WkeYlN3t — Eric Fontanie Gregor (@EricGregory50) July 23, 2018

