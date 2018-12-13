ESPN: NCAA rule restricts recruits coaches can watch in June period

The number of high schools that college coaches will be allowed to watch during the June recruitment period is reportedly being restricted.

In August, the NCAA passed a rule giving coaches two weekends in June to watch potential recruits.

A new NCAA rule states that during that period, college basketball coaches can only watch high school players on teams that are part of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), according to ESPN.

There is only one association per state affiliated with the NFHS. The full list can be found on the NFHS website.

That excludes some premier talent throughout the league. It appears that three of the top six schools in the preseason Super 25 — Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), DeMatha Catohlic (Hyattsville, Md.) and La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) — would fall into this category.

These schools include 2019 Chosen 25 stars Cole Anthony, Keion Brooks and Isaiah Stewart. The one from this group who would be affected come summer recruitment: DeMatha’s 2020 Chosen 25 player, Hunter Dickenson.