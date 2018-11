ESPN's GEICO High School Basketball Showcase features multiple Super 25 teams, Chosen 25 players

ESPN’s GEICO High School Showcase will feature 11 games, including thirteen teams ranked in the preseason USA TODAY Super 25 boys basketball rankings and several players ranked in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019 and 2020.

The schedule will open on Nov. 29 when Coronado High School (Henderson, Nev.) faces Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas) on ESPNU at 9 p.m.

RELATED: 2018-19 Super 25 Boys Basketball Rankings

On Dec. 6, San Joaquin Memorial High School (Fresno, Calif.) will take on Pinnacle High School (Phoenix) at 9 p.m. on ESPN2. That will feature a matchup between San Joaquin star combo guard Jalen Green, who is ranked No. 2 overall in the Chosen 25 for 2020, against Pinnacle star Nico Mannion, an Arizona commit who is ranked No. 19 overall in the Chosen 25 for 2019.

On Jan. 11, No. 9 Rancho Christian (Temecula, Cal.) will face No. 23 Memphis (Tenn.) East High School, pitting Rancho Christian star siblings Evan, the top ranked player in the Chosen 25 for 2020, and Isaiah, a USC commit who is ranked No. 21 overall in the Chosen 25 for 2019, against Memphis East center James Wiseman, who is ranked No. 4 overall in the Chosen 25 for 2019.

Other notable matchups include No. 2 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) vs. No. 3 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) on ESPN on Jan. 20 and No. 1 Montverde (Fla.) Academy vs. No. 3 Oak Hill Academy on Feb. 2 on ESPNU.

The complete schedule:

– Nov. 29 at 9 p.m., Coronado (Nev.) at Bishop Gorman (Nev.), ESPNU

– Dec 6 at 9 p.m., San Joaquin (Cal.) vs. Pinnacle (Ariz.), ESPN2

– Jan 4 at 11:30 p.m., Mayfair (Cal.) at No. 7 Sierra Canyon (Cal.), ESPNU

– Jan 11 at 9 p.m., No. 9 Rancho Christian (Cal.) vs. No. 23 Memphis East (Tenn.), ESPN2

– Jan 20 at 7:30 p.m., No. 2 IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. No. 3 Oak Hill Academy (Va.), ESPN

– Jan 21 at 11 a.m., No. 20 Federal Way (Wash.) vs. No. 12 Ranney School (N.J.), ESPNU

– Jan 21 at 1 p.m., No. 9 Rancho Christian (Cal.) vs. No. 14 McEachern (Ga.), ESPNU

– Jan 21 at 3 p.m., No. 7 Sierra Canyon (Cal.) vs. No. 1 Montverde Acad. (Fla.), ESPNU

– Jan 21 at 5 p.m., No. 6 La Lumiere (Ind.) vs. No. 5 DeMatha Catholic (Md.), ESPNU

– Jan 25 at 7:30 p.m., No. 11 Sunrise Christian (Kan.) at No. 4 NSU Univ. Sch. (Fla.), ESPN2

– Feb 2 at 4:30 p.m., No. 3 Oak Hill Acad. (Va.) vs. No. 1 Montverde Acad. (Fla.), ESPNU

