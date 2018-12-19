Evan Neal, 5-star OT, commits and signs with Alabama

Evan Neal, the 5-star offensive tackle prospect from IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) officially announced his collegiate decision at his school, choosing to sign with Alabama among a final group of the Crimson Tide, Miami, Florida State and Georgia.

Neal stands 6-foot-7.5, 360 pounds and has “true left tackle” size and athleticism. He’s been compared by one 247Sports analyst to Orlando Brown of the Ravens and will be expected to come in and compete for playing time right away.

#ESPN300 OL Evan Neal commits and signs with #Alabama … is this #RollTide best class under Nick Saban? It’s a conversation pic.twitter.com/AZPj5Eb8x3 — Gerry Hamilton (@HamiltonESPN) December 19, 2018

There was speculation that Neal was leaning toward Georgia in the hours leading up to his announcement, only for Neal to eventually pick the Crimson Tide in an event televised on ESPNU.

Before he gets to Tuscaloosa, Neal will take to Orlando for the Under Armour All-America Game, a fitting capper to a sterling high school career.