Everett High School (Mass.) star Mike Sainristil commits to Michigan

Everett High School (Mass.) two-way player Mike Sainristil announced his commitment to Michigan on Sunday.

The announcement comes almost two weeks after he decommitted from Virginia Tech.

Sainristil is a three-star cornerback, per 247 Sports, and the site’s No. 1 recruit in Massachusetts.

His talent was on full display in September when he scored two touchdowns on offense and had three interceptions in one game.

He was nominated as midseason All-USA Defensive Player of the Year candidate in the east region.

With Sainstrill’s commitment, Michigan’s 2019 recruiting class comes in at No. 9 in the nation and tops the Big East, according to 247 Sports.