Ex-basketball coach, AD in Pennsylvania sentenced on child porn charges

The former athletic director and boys varsity basketball coach at a Pennsylvania high school was sentenced Tuesday to more than seven years in prison for receipt and distribution of child pornography, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania and reported by The Herald-Mail and others.

Dane R. Pollock, 35, of McConnellsburg, Pa., pleaded guilty in October 2017 to receiving and distributing child pornography, per the Herald-Mail.

U.S. Attorney David J. Freed said in the release that Pollock, the former coach and AD at McConnellsburg High School, took sexually explicit images of at least one minor, but agents identified others who Pollock exploited between 2011 and 2016.

According to the Herald-Mail, Pollock served as McConnellsburg’s varsity coach starting in 2014 and was contracted as athletic director, which is not a full-time position, for just more than a year.

Per the Herald-Mail, he was paroled May 18, 2017, in a case in the Court of Common Pleas regarding his sexual relationship with a teenager after serving one month in jail.

The case was investigated by Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI.