Ex-soccer coach in Ohio pleads guilty to sexual assault charges

A former soccer coach in Ohio accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl at his W. Va. apartment pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexual assault charges.

Trent Stanley, 23, of Parkersburg, W. Va., pleaded guilty to four counts of third-degree sexual assault, each carrying a one- to five-year prison sentence.

Stanley’s defense attorney, George Cosenza, told WTAP and other outlets that the plea deal was positive for everyone involved.

“The plea agreement for him was extremely beneficial. If he had been convicted on all counts in that indictment, he could have been looking at a minimum sentence of 100 years in prison. Basically a life sentence if the judge had run all of those consecutive. So, now his exposure, if the judge runs them all consecutive, is a minimum of four years in the penitentiary.”

Stanley, a former girls soccer coach at Belpre (Ohio) High School, was indicted in May on seven counts of third-degree sexual assault and eight counts of sexual abuse by a person in a position of trust, per WTAP.

According to the criminal complaint in Wood County Magistrate Court obtained by WTAP, from October 2017 to December 2017, Stanley drove a 14-year-old female that he coached from Belpre to his apartment in Parkersburg to have sexual intercourse on several occasions.

The victim told officials everything that happened.

Per WTAP, a search warrant was conducted at Stanley’s apartment on May 7, confirming what the victim told investigators.

Stanley’s sentencing date is set for Dec. 10.