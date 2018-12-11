USA Today Sports

EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes of Kayvon Thibodeaux on his official visit to Florida State

Marvin O. Jimenez, Ventura County Star

EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes of Kayvon Thibodeaux on his official visit to Florida State

Football

EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes of Kayvon Thibodeaux on his official visit to Florida State

Chosen 25 defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.), the nation’s No. 1 overall Class of 2019 recruit, is embarking on his official visits as he gets closer to making a college decision.

MORE: Kayvon Thibodeaux visits Oregon

In this video from HSP Studios, watch as Thibodeaux gives us a tour of Florida State University, and all its Tallahassee campus has to offer:

RELATED: 2019 Chosen 25 Football Player Rankings

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Thibodeaux, an ALL-USA Midseason Defensive Player of the Year selection from the West region, will be making his decision on Dec. 15, his birthday.

, , , , , , Chosen 25, Football, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/exclusive-behind-the-scenes-of-kayvon-thibodeaux-on-his-official-visit-to-florida-state
EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes of Kayvon Thibodeaux on his official visit to Florida State
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.