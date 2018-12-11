EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes of Kayvon Thibodeaux on his official visit to Florida State

Chosen 25 defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.), the nation’s No. 1 overall Class of 2019 recruit, is embarking on his official visits as he gets closer to making a college decision.

In this video from HSP Studios, watch as Thibodeaux gives us a tour of Florida State University, and all its Tallahassee campus has to offer:

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Thibodeaux, an ALL-USA Midseason Defensive Player of the Year selection from the West region, will be making his decision on Dec. 15, his birthday.