EXCLUSIVE: Kayvon Thibodeaux discusses his final four schools, set to commit Saturday

Chosen 25 defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.), the nation’s No. 1 overall Class of 2019 recruit, is only one day away from announcing his commitment.

As Thibodeaux trains at the Athletic Gaines Sports Academy studio in Calabasas, Calif., he takes listeners through his final four choices: Alabama, Florida, Florida State and Oregon.

Watch him work out and listen to him reflect on his senior season at Oaks Christian as he talks about his future.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Thibodeaux, an ALL-USA Defensive Player of the Year finalist, will be making his decision on Dec. 15, his birthday.